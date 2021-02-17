Circulation Clerk (Chilliwack)

The Chilliwack Progress has an immediate opening for a temporary part-time (27 hours) Circulation Clerk.

The successful candidate will enjoy working in a fast-paced customer service-oriented environment and have strong computer skills, be highly organized with the ability to multitask and problem-solve.

The ideal candidate has strong verbal and written communication skills, a pleasant telephone manner and experience working with people of all ages. The position is perfect for a positive, energetic and enthusiastic individual who wants to learn new skills in an office environment.

Responsibilities include reception, managing the day-to-day operation of newspaper carriers, working with carrier supervisors, responding to delivery questions and resolving complaints in a timely and professional manner.

If you want to join the experienced and dedicated team at The Chilliwack Progress please send your resume and cover letter to:

Susan Bouzane

susan.bouzane@abbynews.com

Regional Circulation Manager