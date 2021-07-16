Circulation Clerk/Administrative Coordinator/ Inside Sales (Fernie)

The Fernie Free Press has an opening for a Circulation Clerk / Administrative Coordinator/Inside Sales Representative.

We are looking for a person who possesses excellent communication and organizational skills, a cheerful personality, attention to detail and an ability to work with minimal supervision.

If you are an enthusiastic, outgoing, and goal oriented person with high energy, we may be the right fit for you.

Responsibilities include:

Prospecting for new business while maintaining and growing existing accounts.

Help customers grow revenues and market share using our social, digital and print advertising solutions.

Acting as the first point of contact for clients by phone and at the front counter

Preparing weekly cash reports as necessary, submit payroll and preparing client account adjustments

Handling and monitoring carrier related questions, concerns and matters that may arise

– Handle customer issues i.e.; missed papers, vacation stops and starts, delivery instructions

Start date: asap

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please e-mail resume and cover letter to Karen Johnston:

karen.johnston@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.