Circulation Clerk (Abbotsford)

The Abbotsford News has an immediate opening for a part time circulation clerk who will coordinate the newspaper distribution for Black Press Media publications throughout the Eastern Fraser Valley.

We provide a positive work environment, and the successful candidate will join an experienced and dedicated circulation team located in Abbotsford.

Responsibilities include

Monitoring the distribution of newspapers

Data entry

Route and distributor maintenance

Responding to delivery questions and resolving complaints and issues in a professional manner

The successful candidate must have excellent communication and organizational skills. Attention to detail and strong problem-solving skills are required.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Those wishing to apply for this position can send their cover letter and resumes to:

Cindy Bethueser

Regional Circulation Manager

cindy.bethueser@abbynews.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.