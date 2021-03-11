Chief Financial Officer (Surrey)

The Chief Financial Officer will be an integral member of the senior leadership team providing financial and strategic leadership to the entire finance function. In addition to providing timely financial analyses, the CFO is an effective business partner to the CEO and Executive Team, who will understand the business and uncover financial insights to support strategic and operational decision making.

The Role

• Providing leadership, direction and management of the finance and accounting teams

• Providing strategic recommendations to the CEO/ President and members of the executive management team

• Preparing financial forecasts and budgets, and overseeing the preparation of all consolidated financial reporting

• Managing credit facilities and working closely with the CEO in managing investor relations

• Directing, managing, monitoring and overseeing cash flow activities

• Reviewing, streamlining, and refining all formal finance procedures

• Ensuring all regulatory requirements are met

• Manage auditing activities conducted by third parties

What you bring:

• CPA designation

• Experience in a Senior leadership position, including leading a financial/Accounting team

• Experience with debt management, developing financing scenarios, treasury, and cash management

• Experience in both the buy and sell side of M&A

• Experience with financial operations in Canada and U.S.

You also bring high energy, an entrepreneurial attitude, passion, strong communication skills and are a Self-starter. You are results driven, have a team-oriented work ethic with the ability to work independently through complex issues. You foster a high degree of collaboration despite competing priorities and expectations across stakeholders.

Please apply today with a resume and cover letter to Robin Clarke, VP Human Resources at hr@blackpress.ca.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.