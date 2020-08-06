The Canadian Evergreen network is looking for freelance cannabis writers and cannabis social media influencers to aid in launching new cannabis-focused websites in B.C. and Alberta.

Although new writers are welcomed to apply, ideal candidates would be multimedia content generators with a body of work in the cannabis space, and a thorough understanding of cannabis, its use, culture and products. An understanding of the cannabis industry, its retail landscape and regulatory issues, especially as it pertains to media and advertising laws, would be an asset.

The freelance cannabis writers and cannabis social media influencers should be comfortable working with editors who will have audience and engagement goals that they’ve been asked to meet, and ideally would have at least a basic understanding of how to generate content that’s relevant to both readers and search engines.

This is a chance to get in on the ground floor of a new cannabis venture that could eventually develop into a full-time position.

Duties at this time would include:

Creating original content for Black Press Media’s cannabis websites and social media platforms.

Creating video content when appropriate.

Meeting filing deadlines, accuracy requirements and so forth, including abiding by the conditions set out in Canadian Evergreen’s freelance agreements.

Leveraging their own social media followers to drive traffic to these new websites.

Interested candidates are asked to supply a resume and writing sample to paul.bucci@blackpress.ca with the words “cannabis freelancer” in the subject line.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.