Business Development Manager (Prairies Division)

Black Press Media, Prairie Division is looking for an ambitious, energetic and high performing Business Development Manager for Central Alberta. If sales are your passion and you are motivated by unlimited growth, this position is for you. You will be a sales leader of the company and will have the dedication to create and apply an effective sales strategy. The goal is to drive sustainable financial growth through increasing sales and forging strong relationships with clients throughout Alberta. We’re looking for someone who is a relationship builder who likes connecting with people. You’ll also be a community-focused person who wants to contribute and believes in the power of local news to bring people together.

Responsibilities:

Identify and develop revenue generation opportunities for products and/or services in support of business goals to be approved by the President

Monitor overall effectiveness of sales initiatives and fulfillment processes and provide feedback to the President

Use knowledge of the market and competitors to identify and develop the company’s unique selling propositions and differentiators

Develop new sources of revenue opportunities and work closely with the publication sales leaders to establish ad plans to be approved by the President

Keep updated on new training methods and techniques including presentations, job aids, participant handouts, virtual class materials, and other resources

Coordinate communication related to sales initiatives, products and processes

Work cross-functionally between various departments to help measure, analyze and enhance the performance of revenue generation and audience development activities

Represent Black Press at social and client functions when it is appropriate to do so

Other duties assigned by the President

The successful candidate will have:

Outstanding sales ability including the ability to move as many prospects as possible from “CONNECT to CLOSE”

Strong organization, communication, and people skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced team environment

Working experience and knowledge of Microsoft Word and Excel

Marketing, retail sales, or service experience is considered an asset

Willingness to learn, take direction, and build your business

Goal and detail oriented and ability to work independently

Desire for unlimited potential

A valid driver’s licence and reliable vehicle are mandatory. Candidates must be able to legally work in Canada.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please submit cover letter and resume to Daria Zmiyiwsky, President Black Press Media Prairie Division by June 24/22. Daria.zmiyiwsky@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.