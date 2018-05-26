Benefits Administrator (Surrey)

The HR/Benefits Administrator will be required to respond to written and verbal inquiries for the purpose of providing information; and coordinate, administer and execute many HR-related activities such as benefit and pension administration, on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, and employee leaves with discretion regarding sensitive and confidential information.

Requirements:

Completion of post-secondary education in Human Resources or related field

Minimum 2 years experience in benefit and pension administration, group benefit plan design and terminology.

Experience working in an HR office

Strong analytical and problem-solving skills

Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude

Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint

Strong attention to detail in all areas of work

Excellent time and project management skills

Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination

Professional in appearance and manner

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to hr@blackpress.ca.

Black Press values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer!

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.