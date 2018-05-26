Benefits Administrator (Surrey)

The HR/Benefits Administrator will be required to respond to written and verbal inquiries for the purpose of providing information; and coordinate, administer and execute many HR-related activities such as benefit and pension administration, on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, and employee leaves with discretion regarding sensitive and confidential information.
Requirements:
- Completion of post-secondary education in Human Resources or related field
- Minimum 2 years experience in benefit and pension administration, group benefit plan design and terminology.
- Experience working in an HR office
- Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
- Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude
- Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint
- Strong attention to detail in all areas of work
- Excellent time and project management skills
- Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination
- Professional in appearance and manner
Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to hr@blackpress.ca.
Black Press values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer!
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.