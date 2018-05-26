Black Press

Posted on

Benefits Administrator (Surrey)

The HR/Benefits Administrator will be required to respond to written and verbal inquiries for the purpose of providing information; and coordinate, administer and execute many HR-related activities such as benefit and pension administration, on-boarding and off-boarding, compensation programs, and employee leaves with discretion regarding sensitive and confidential information.

Requirements:

  • Completion of post-secondary education in Human Resources or related field
  • Minimum 2 years experience in benefit and pension administration, group benefit plan design and terminology.
  • Experience working in an HR office
  • Strong analytical and problem-solving skills
  • Energetic self-starter with a “can-do” attitude
  • Computer literacy, including effective working skills in MS Word, Excel, Outlook and PowerPoint
  • Strong attention to detail in all areas of work
  • Excellent time and project management skills
  • Motivated individual with proven initiative and determination
  • Professional in appearance and manner

Qualified applicants should send a resume and covering letter outlining how you meet the above requirements to hr@blackpress.ca.

Black Press values diversity and is an equal opportunity employer!

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

 

