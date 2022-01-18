Audience Development Manager (Kootenay Division)

Black Press Media – Kootenay Division is looking for a strategic, creative, and passionate individual to join our team.

The primary function of the Audience Development Manager role is to develop, implement and manage circulation sales and marketing initiatives, to grow the circulation and revenue for home delivery, single copy, and digital subscription sales for the Black Press publications in the Kootenay Region of BC.

Duties and Responsibilities will Include:

Develop circulation sales revenue budgets, home delivery subscription and single copy sales goals

Develop and implement delivery (home and single copy) sales campaigns, including POP marketing design and development

Develop and implement digital subscription campaigns

Manage home delivery retention program; hospitality, sponsorship and trade programs, and local event opportunities pertaining to circulation campaigns

Manage business relationships with kiosk and other sales partners

Analyze and report sales trends

Work in on-going collaboration with Circulation Managers and Clerks in each Kootenay market to maintain and increase print and digital subscriptions

Travelling throughout the region and working with all publications in the Kootenay Region

The Successful Candidate will Possess:

Strong customer service, organizational, and management skills, excellent phone, data entry, verbal, and written communication skills

Must be able to work effectively across multiple departments within the organization

Must possess a strong working knowledge of Excel & Word programs and have prior systems management experience

Must be able to talk clearly and hear to communicate with employees and customers by telephone and in-person.

Must be able to write legibly.

Must be mobile, able to drive, and have adequate transportation at a moment’s notice.

Lifting to 40lbs is also required.

Typically; 40 hours per week, Monday through Friday. It must be recognized that, due to the nature of this position, hours may vary in order to accomplish the required tasks and may require coming in early, staying late or working weekends on occasion.

It is critical that the person in the position be reliable.

Working knowledge and a background in media distribution, circulation, deliveries, sales; is a definite asset.

Competitive salary, benefits, car, and cell allowance.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you are a highly motivated, organized individual with the ability to multitask in a fast-paced, deadline driven environment and are looking for a challenging career with a bright future, email your resume with cover letter to pamela.allain@blackpress.ca and karen.johnston@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.