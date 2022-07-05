Audience Development Coordinator (BC North)

The BC North Division of Black Press Media has an opening for an Audience Development Coordinator.

Your overarching goal is to engage readers and encourage new and renewal paper and digital copy sales for trusted local news and community information often not available anywhere else.

The position is new, so you will rely on your ability to test and adapt proven marketing techniques to engage and convert potential subscribers. You will also be part of a strong network of Black Press Media colleagues who are meeting and exceeding goals and expectations in this area. The BC North Division has papers and websites serving readers from Haida Gwaii to Ashcroft.

The position responsibilities include:

Creating campaigns using a variety of marketing techniques to engage local readers in communities from Haida Gwaii to Ashcroft

Manage home delivery development and retention programs

Work with Black Press colleagues and leaders to create monthly, quarterly, and annual goals and analyze and report sales trends

Travel through the region and work with all publications in the BC North division to increase print and digital subscriptions

Provide reports on subscriber activity, and marketing initiatives and results

Enhance synergy between news and audience divisions, without compromising news product

Develop and implement delivery sales campaigns including POP marketing design and development

Qualifications include

A strong grasp of a variety of marketing channels including digital, social, event, direct mail, and newspaper

Proven marketing experience

Understanding of the unique contribution of newspapers to local communities

Exceptional written and verbal communication skills

Ability to thrive in a fast-paced environment

Goal and detail oriented

Working experience of Microsoft Excel and Word and the ability to learn new programs as needed.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Preference will be given to candidates who live in one of the communities where we publish a newspaper.

Please submit cover letter and resume by July 22, 2022, to:

Mary Kemmis,

President, BC North division of Black Press Media

mary.kemmis@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.