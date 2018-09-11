Assistant Machine Operator (Kelowna)

THE OPPORTUNITY
Black Press is looking for a part time Assistant Operator for our Distribution Centre to support our newspaper inserting production line at the Kelowna Capital News. We are seeking applications for a variety of shifts, to work in our busy warehouse located at 2495 Enterprise Way. The pay rate is $16.00 – $18.00 per hour depending on skill level.
KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES
- Independently oversee general operation of an inserting machine and related equipment to ensure quality of production.
- Properly manage products through material handling and ensure correct versions of flyers are used for insertion.
- Address mechanical needs of machinery including maintenance, repair and troubleshooting of equipment while maintaining good housekeeping practices.
- Communicate production status reports to Senior Operator and log all service activity and production output.
- Complete and enforce all duties in accordance with our Health and Safety policies and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
- Assist in general operation of machinery including insertion of flyers and bundling of newspapers. Other duties as assigned.
WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR
- Ability to excel and make quality decisions in a fast-paced, deadline driven and demanding environment with strong attention to detail.
- Ability to lift minimum 50 lbs. and stand for an extend period of time with ease.
- Capable of taking initiative and can work with minimal supervision in a team environment.
- Ability to build and maintain positive relationships with team members and management.
- Ability to be trained with material handling equipment. Mechanical aptitude is a necessary requirement.
- Strong written and verbal communication and competent listener.
- Effective organizational skills, ability to manage time and prioritize tasks appropriately.
- Open-minded with a willingness to be trained by a Senior Operator.
- Experience is not a must but is helpful
Shift hours:
Monday 10 AM to 6 PM
Tuesday 5 PM to 3 AM
Wednesday 5 PM – 11 PM
Thursday 5 PM to 2 AM
About the Job
- Great working conditions
- Clean, well-lit facility
- Helpful, Friendly coworkers
- Opportunity for Advancement
- On Bus route
- Will Train
Contact:
Chad Herault by email: chad.herault@kelownacapnews.com
Or drop your resume by our office at:
2495 Enterprise Avenue
Kelowna BC
or call Brian at: 604-763-7575
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.