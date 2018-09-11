Black Press

Assistant Machine Operator (Kelowna)

THE OPPORTUNITY

Black Press is looking for a part time Assistant Operator for our Distribution Centre to support our newspaper inserting production line at the Kelowna Capital News. We are seeking applications for a variety of shifts, to work in our busy warehouse located at 2495 Enterprise Way. The pay rate is $16.00 – $18.00 per hour depending on skill level.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

  • Independently oversee general operation of an inserting machine and related equipment to ensure quality of production.
  • Properly manage products through material handling and ensure correct versions of flyers are used for insertion.
  • Address mechanical needs of machinery including maintenance, repair and troubleshooting of equipment while maintaining good housekeeping practices.
  • Communicate production status reports to Senior Operator and log all service activity and production output.
  • Complete and enforce all duties in accordance with our Health and Safety policies and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.
  • Assist in general operation of machinery including insertion of flyers and bundling of newspapers. Other duties as assigned.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

  • Ability to excel and make quality decisions in a fast-paced, deadline driven and demanding environment with strong attention to detail.
  • Ability to lift minimum 50 lbs. and stand for an extend period of time with ease.
  • Capable of taking initiative and can work with minimal supervision in a team environment.
  • Ability to build and maintain positive relationships with team members and management.
  • Ability to be trained with material handling equipment. Mechanical aptitude is a necessary requirement.
  • Strong written and verbal communication and competent listener.
  • Effective organizational skills, ability to manage time and prioritize tasks appropriately.
  • Open-minded with a willingness to be trained by a Senior Operator.
  • Experience is not a must but is helpful

Shift hours:
Monday 10 AM to 6 PM
Tuesday 5 PM to 3 AM
Wednesday 5 PM – 11 PM
Thursday 5 PM to 2 AM

About the Job

  • Great working conditions
  • Clean, well-lit facility
  • Helpful, Friendly coworkers
  • Opportunity for Advancement
  • On Bus route
  • Will Train

Contact:

Chad Herault by email: chad.herault@kelownacapnews.com
Or drop your resume by our office at:
2495 Enterprise Avenue
Kelowna BC
or call Brian at: 604-763-7575

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

 

