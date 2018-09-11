Assistant Machine Operator (Kelowna)

THE OPPORTUNITY

Black Press is looking for a part time Assistant Operator for our Distribution Centre to support our newspaper inserting production line at the Kelowna Capital News. We are seeking applications for a variety of shifts, to work in our busy warehouse located at 2495 Enterprise Way. The pay rate is $16.00 – $18.00 per hour depending on skill level.

KEY ACCOUNTABILITIES

Independently oversee general operation of an inserting machine and related equipment to ensure quality of production.

Properly manage products through material handling and ensure correct versions of flyers are used for insertion.

Address mechanical needs of machinery including maintenance, repair and troubleshooting of equipment while maintaining good housekeeping practices.

Communicate production status reports to Senior Operator and log all service activity and production output.

Complete and enforce all duties in accordance with our Health and Safety policies and the Occupational Health and Safety Act.

Assist in general operation of machinery including insertion of flyers and bundling of newspapers. Other duties as assigned.

WHAT WE’RE LOOKING FOR

Ability to excel and make quality decisions in a fast-paced, deadline driven and demanding environment with strong attention to detail.

Ability to lift minimum 50 lbs. and stand for an extend period of time with ease.

Capable of taking initiative and can work with minimal supervision in a team environment.

Ability to build and maintain positive relationships with team members and management.

Ability to be trained with material handling equipment. Mechanical aptitude is a necessary requirement.

Strong written and verbal communication and competent listener.

Effective organizational skills, ability to manage time and prioritize tasks appropriately.

Open-minded with a willingness to be trained by a Senior Operator.

Experience is not a must but is helpful

Shift hours:

Monday 10 AM to 6 PM

Tuesday 5 PM to 3 AM

Wednesday 5 PM – 11 PM

Thursday 5 PM to 2 AM

About the Job

Great working conditions

Clean, well-lit facility

Helpful, Friendly coworkers

Opportunity for Advancement

On Bus route

Will Train

Contact:

Chad Herault by email: chad.herault@kelownacapnews.com

Or drop your resume by our office at:

2495 Enterprise Avenue

Kelowna BC

or call Brian at: 604-763-7575

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.