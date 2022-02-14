Assistant Digital Content Creator (Surrey)

Black Press Media is looking for a dedicated journalist or editor with a passion for amplifying community stories across our large network of digital and newspaper enterprises. Reporting to the Digital Content Editor, our ideal candidate has strong leadership qualities and thrives in a fast-paced environment with a focus on digital engagement through high-caliber storytelling.

The successful candidate will be joining the largest multimedia reporting force of community journalists in Western Canada and be specifically joining our national newsroom. Infusing a rural lens into legislative reporting is the embodiment of Black Press Media’s reporting objectives.

Black Press Media employs over 170 journalists in B.C., Alberta, The Yukon, and Northwest Territories, generating news content for highly competitive and expanding digital platforms, and longstanding print products.

Key Responsibilities

Develop story or content ideas, considering reader or audience appeal.

Produce stories each week as necessary, with a focus on entrepreneurial storytelling.

Monitor news-gathering operations to ensure newsrooms are utilizing all news sources, such as press releases, telephone contacts, radio, television, wire services, and other media, while ensuring newsrooms are aware and providing appropriate coverage.

Monitor Google Dashboard and Chartbeat to maintain awareness of trending stories and consumer behaviour and follow Black Press protocol in terms of maximizing readership.

Maintain daily communication with the Digital Content Editor as per digital strategy requirements, and Black Press protocol

Moderate web and social media commenting to ensure posts are appropriate.

Assist with coordination and curation of investigative series that include cross-newsroom collaboration.

Monitor stories for possible legal issues, and immediately draw those to the attention of the Digital Content Editor.

Highly motivated and a comprehensive understanding in breaking news coverage best practices and journalistic best practices

Other duties as assigned by the Digital Content Editor

The successful candidate will have videography skills, including shooting and editing.

Ability to edit stories for accuracy, nuance and proper CP Style is a requirement, including long-form and community features.

The ability to adhere to deadlines and take direction while contributing original story ideas.

The successful candidate must be a team player, innovative, able to multitask, write under quick deadlines and able to execute in a complex digital publishing environment.

Applicants must hold a formal degree or diploma in communications or journalism and at least 3 years’ experience in journalism.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and a smartphone are mandatory, and the

successful candidate must be able to legally work in Canada.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please forward your resume to:

Ashley Wadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.