Assistant Bureau Chief (Victoria)

The Victoria region on Vancouver Island in B.C. is one of the most dynamic, popular and beautiful areas in the province. It also represents a key division of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Yukon, and several U.S. states.

A central editorial hub in Victoria oversees six Black Press community newspaper publications and websites.

We are seeking a highly talented, experienced multimedia journalist to work as an assistant to the hub bureau chief, directing print and web content generated by a 15-person team including local community journalists, editors, paginators and a social media content coordinator.

Based in Victoria, the Assistant Bureau Chief position is one of operational leadership, including content direction, content creation, content curation and content posting.

Key tasks include:

Ensuring that local editors are meeting/exceeding individual newsroom goals for content creation, traffic goals and audience acquisition.

Ensuring that Black Press Media’s Greater Victoria content creation and content mix is livelier, more timely, and more compelling than all rival media.

Analyzing viewership data at morning, noon and end of day to ensure key stories dominate the sites

Compiling morning reports based on readership data from the previous day for management and newspaper/site staff

Shifts may include a weekend day and early morning starts.

Qualifications

The successful applicants will have outstanding writing and oral communication skills and a mastery of copy editing, grammar and Canadian Press style.

He/she/they will feel confident directing news coverage for the region and assigning stories in coordination with the bureau chief and local editors.

He/she/they will have experience covering a multitude of beats, from breaking news and crime to government and courts, as well as general community reporting.

Successful candidates will possess an excellent understanding of social media, SEO, UGC, photography, shooting and editing video, and print journalism, including a working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

Key importance is placed on the ability to maintain ongoing website optimization and the development of fresh content, driving immediacy and audience engagement. Outstanding leadership skills, and demonstrated abilities to direct and mentor a large team of journalists and editors are vital.

Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, with experience as an editor in a digital environment. Broadcast training and work experience in the field are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory. Applicants must be able to legally work in Canada.

Black Press journalists are among the very best in Canada, and we invest in those who excel, offering competitive salary and benefits packages.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Send your cover letter and resume to:

Michelle Cabana, Victoria Group Publisher

michelle.cabana@goldstreamgazette.com

Please cc: Andrew Holota, editorial director

Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.