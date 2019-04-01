Assistant Bureau Chief (Okanagan)

The Okanagan region in southern-central in B.C. is one of the most dynamic, popular and beautiful areas in the province. It also represents a key division of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout B.C., Alberta, Washington, California, Alaska and Hawaii.

A central editorial hub in Kelowna oversees eight Black Press community newspaper publications and websites. We are seeking a highly talented, experienced multimedia journalist to work as an assistant to the existing hub bureau chief, directing print and web content generated by a 30-person team including local community journalists, editors, paginators and a social media content coordinator.



The Assistant Bureau Chief position is one of operational leadership, including content direction, content creation, content curation and content posting.

Key tasks include:

Ensuring that local bureau chiefs/editors are meeting/exceeding individual newsroom goals for content creation, traffic goals and audience acquisition.

Ensuring that Black Press Media’s Okanagan content creation and content mix is livelier, more timely, and more compelling than all rival media.

The successful applicants will have outstanding writing and oral communication skills and a mastery of copy editing, grammar and Canadian Press style. Successful candidates will possess an excellent understanding of social media, SEO, UGC, photography, shooting and editing video, and print journalism, including a working knowledge of InDesign, Photoshop and iMovie.

Key importance is placed on the ability to maintain ongoing website optimization and the development of fresh content, driving immediacy and audience engagement. Outstanding leadership skills, and demonstrated abilities to direct and mentor a large team of journalists and editors are vital. Applicants must hold formal journalism degrees or diplomas, with experience as an editor in a digital environment. Broadcast training and work experience in that field are distinct assets.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone are mandatory.

Shifts may include a weekend day and early morning starts.

Our journalists are among the very best in Canada. And we invest in those who excel, offering competitive salary and benefits packages.

Apply with your cover letter and resume to:



Jen Zielinski

Okanagan Bureau Chief

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Please cc: Andrew Holota

Editorial director, Black Press BC

aholota@blackpress.ca

*Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.