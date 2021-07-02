Analytics Administrator (Surrey)

Black Press Media has an immediate opening for an Analytics Administrator. The successful applicant will be working with the Black Press Media sales team in a key support role that involves processing and scheduling advertising campaigns, contests, data analysis and addressing customer queries. This is a full-time position offering a competitive salary and benefits program. Some of the key qualifications the position requires are:

Great organizational, communication and keyboarding skills

Good knowledge of Excel.

Enjoy multi-tasking in a fast-paced environment

Social Media skills would be an asset

About Black Press Media

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

This is a full-time position based out of the Black Press Media head office in Surrey, BC. To be considered for this position please submit resume, cover letter and portfolio to marketing@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.