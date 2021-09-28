Alphaliner Assistant Operator (Vernon)

Vernon Press is hiring an Alphaliner/Mueller Stitcher Operator for their mailroom department. Duties will include helping operate a Alphaliner Collating Machine as a backup operator to the Shift Supervisor. The applicant will need to be able to set up, operate, and maintain the machine.

Experience in a mailroom is preferred and some mechanical knowledge is essential. This position requires frequent lifting up to 10 kg and involves the handling of newspapers and advertising supplements.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you are interested in joining our team, send your resume to:

Sharon Bain

4407 – 25th Avenue

Vernon, BC V1T 1P5

sharonb@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.