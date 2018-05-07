Advertising Sales Representative

The Whitehorse-based Yukon News, a twice-weekly award-winning newspaper, has an outstanding opportunity for a full-time salesperson for print and digital advertising. We are part of Black Press Ltd. which has over 170 newspapers across Canada and the U.S.
Candidates must be a self-starter with the ability to communicate effectively and build relationships with clients. The winning candidate will be called upon to grow an account list with an aggressive cold-calling mandate.
Qualifications:
- Must be a team player.
- Be able to pay attention to the details.
- Work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines.
- Basic computer skills.
- Must have vehicle and valid driver’s license.
- Excellent communication skills.
- Experience in advertising, retail sales or service industry is an asset.
Competitive base salary, commission, gas allowance and a strong benefit package.
Please submit your resume and cover letter to:
Mike Thomas
mthomas@yukon-news.com
www.yukon-news.com.
Yukon News
211 Wood St.
Whitehorse, Yukon
Y1A 2E4
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.