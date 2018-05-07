Black Press

Posted on

Advertising Sales Representative

The Whitehorse-based Yukon News, a twice-weekly award-winning newspaper, has an outstanding opportunity for a full-time salesperson for print and digital advertising. We are part of Black Press Ltd. which has over 170 newspapers across Canada and the U.S.

Candidates must be a self-starter with the ability to communicate effectively and build relationships with clients. The winning candidate will be called upon to grow an account list with an aggressive cold-calling mandate.

Qualifications:

  • Must be a team player.
  • Be able to pay attention to the details.
  • Work in a fast-paced environment with tight deadlines.
  • Basic computer skills.
  • Must have vehicle and valid driver’s license.
  • Excellent communication skills.
  • Experience in advertising, retail sales or service industry is an asset.

Competitive base salary, commission, gas allowance and a strong benefit package.

Please submit your resume and cover letter to:

Mike Thomas
mthomas@yukon-news.com
www.yukon-news.com.
Yukon News
211 Wood St.
Whitehorse, Yukon
Y1A 2E4

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

publishing groups

Blackpress.ca

Used.ca

Ohio.com

StarAdvertiser.com

SoundPublishing.com