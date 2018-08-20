Advertising Assistant/Office Admin (Yukon)

The Yukon News is looking for a person who enjoys working in a dynamic environment and thrives on learning new tasks. The position has a variety of duties that will keep you engaged with customers and staff alike.
This is a great job for the right person who is seeking set hours on a part-time basis 9:00am-1:00pm, Monday to Friday.
Job Description:
- General reception and office administration duties
- Edit and enter Classified ads into the newspaper.
- Data entry
- Process payments and prepare daily cash sheets
- Organize newspaper distribution
- Manage and bill flyer bookings
- Organize and manage subscription renewals
Job Requirements:
- Minimum two years experience using MS Office and Outlook.
- Strong computer skills.
- Reception or office administration experience an asset.
- Data-entry experience an asset.
- Copy-editing experience an asset.
Essential Job Qualifications:
- Above average command of written English grammar and spelling.
- Excellent knowledge of MS Office with the ability to learn and adapt quickly to new software programs.
- Accuracy and attention to detail.
- Must be able to efficiently meet hard deadlines and work without direct supervision.
- Professional, organized, punctual and conscientious
- Must be a team player willing to provide support to other departments.
- Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven open office environment with frequent interruptions.
Please email your resume to:
Mike Thomas, Publisher mthomas@yukon-news.com
No phone calls please
Applications will be accepted until position is filled