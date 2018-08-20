Advertising Assistant/Office Admin (Yukon)

The Yukon News is looking for a person who enjoys working in a dynamic environment and thrives on learning new tasks. The position has a variety of duties that will keep you engaged with customers and staff alike.

This is a great job for the right person who is seeking set hours on a part-time basis 9:00am-1:00pm, Monday to Friday.

Job Description:

General reception and office administration duties Edit and enter Classified ads into the newspaper. Data entry Process payments and prepare daily cash sheets Organize newspaper distribution Manage and bill flyer bookings Organize and manage subscription renewals

Job Requirements:

Minimum two years experience using MS Office and Outlook.

Strong computer skills.

Reception or office administration experience an asset.

Data-entry experience an asset.

Copy-editing experience an asset.

Essential Job Qualifications:

Above average command of written English grammar and spelling.

Excellent knowledge of MS Office with the ability to learn and adapt quickly to new software programs.

Accuracy and attention to detail.

Must be able to efficiently meet hard deadlines and work without direct supervision.

Professional, organized, punctual and conscientious

Must be a team player willing to provide support to other departments.

Ability to work in a fast-paced, deadline-driven open office environment with frequent interruptions.

Please email your resume to:

Mike Thomas, Publisher mthomas@yukon-news.com

No phone calls please

Applications will be accepted until position is filled