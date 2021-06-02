Advertising Administrative Clerk (Comox Valley Record)

The Comox Valley Record has an immediate opening for an Advertising Admininstrative Clerk. The successful applicant will be working with the Black Press Media sales team in a key support role that involves processing and scheduling advertising campaigns and addressing customer queries. This is a full-time position offering a competitive salary and benefits program. Some of the key qualifications the position requires are:

Great organizational, communication and keyboarding skills

Basic knowledge of Excel.

Enjoy multi-tasking in a fast-paced environment

Social Media skills would be an asset

About Black Press

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community media publishing company with over 100 newspaper titles in Canada and a further 50 newspaper operations in the US, including Hawaii, Washington State, and California. Black Press also owns free digital classified platform, Used.ca and Hawaii.com as well as over 150 digital sites which are the leading source of online news and information in all the 150 cities Black Press operates in.

Please send resume and cover letter to:

Deb Fowler – Admin

Comox Valley Record

Deb.fowler@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.