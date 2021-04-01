Advertising Administrative Assistant (Yellowknife)

The Black Press News Media Group is seeking a full time Advertising Administrative Assistant in Yellowknife.

We are seeking a strong communicator who is well organized, self- motivated, determined and detail oriented. Your customer service skills will be exceptional and you must be comfortable liaising with clients over the telephone.

Reporting to the Advertising Manager, the successful applicant will be responsible for processing advertising agency insertion orders.

Additional responsibilities may include but are not limited to: management and processing of incoming and outgoing correspondence, data entry and additional assistance as required by the Advertising Department. Experience in sales or customer service, along with a working knowledge of computers , including email usage, is essential. Experience with Facebook and lnstagram posting is a definite asset.

Opportunity for commission sales on top of salary if desired.

To apply, please submit a resume to:

Zerline Rodriguez

Northern News Services Ltd. 5108-50th Street, PO Box 2820 Yellowknife, NT X1A 2R1 Email: features@nnsl.com,

admanager@nnsl.com

No phone calls please.

Application will accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.