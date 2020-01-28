Administrator/Multimedia Sales Consultant (Ashcroft)

The Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal has an opening for a part-time Administrator/Multimedia Sales Consultant

We are looking for a person who possesses excellent communication and organizational skills, a cheerful personality, attention to detail and an ability to work with minimal supervision.

Your multi-tasking skills be put to good use as you balance the advertising requirements of existing customers while growing business through dedication to acquiring new customers.

On top of sales, you are also responsible for the day-to-day operation of the Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal such as general office and reception duties, data entry, banking and cash reports, circulation and subscription inquiries and sales.

The right candidate has strong computer skills, strong time management and problem solving skills, the ability to multi-task and work independently.

A vehicle and valid drivers license is a requirement.

The Ashcroft Cache Creek Journal is a weekly newspaper that’s part of Black Press Media, Canada’s largest privately held, independent community newspaper company with more than 150 newspapers.

Please e-mail your resume to Martina Dopf at publisher@100milefreepress.net.

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.