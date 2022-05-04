Administrative Coordinator (Williams Lake)

The Williams Lake Tribunal has an opening for an Administrative Coordinator. The Williams Lake Tribune is an award-winning community news media organization that offers a place to grow your skills and career potential in a welcoming and supportive environment.

This career-developing position is perfect for an organized person who enjoys interacting with others and wants the opportunity to learn. We’re looking for someone who is a relationship builder and is goal focused. The position requires an individual that is flexible, can handle interruptions yet stay focused, works well under deadlines, and has a supportive nature. Problem-solving, decision-making, and strong communication abilities will be keys to success.

Responsibilities include:

Coordinating newspaper circulation, including acting as a point of contact for customers and carriers

Reconciling cash reports, entering ad data into the ad management system, and assisting customers with classified ads

Working with customers to create and proof newspaper and digital ads

Phone sales to existing customers and prospects for features and special sections

General reception duties including ordering supplies and handling the main phone line

This position is at the centre of the action, contributing to the success of our local sales effort.

The Tribune offers opportunities for career advancement, either locally or through our network of papers across BC, Alberta, and the Northern Territories. Located in the heart of BC’s Cariboo region, Williams Lake is a mecca for mountain bikers, fishers, and campers. Year-round outdoor pursuits are balanced with a thriving arts community and a strong cowboy culture, centred around the annual stampede.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter by May 31, 2022, to:

Kathy Mclean,

Publisher

publisher@wltribune.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.