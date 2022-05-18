Administrative Coordinator (100 Mile House)

The 100 Mile Free Press has an opening for a Part-time Circulation Coordinator / Front Desk Clerk. We are looking for a person who possesses excellent communication and organizational skills, a cheerful personality, attention to detail and an ability to work with minimal supervision.

Key responsibilities and duties include, but are not limited to, the following areas:

Acting as the first point of contact for clients by phone and at the front counter

Preparing weekly cash reports as necessary, submit payroll

Handling and monitoring carrier related questions, concerns and matters that may arise

Handle customer issues i.e., missed papers, vacation stops and starts, delivery instructions; mostly telephone calls but occasional face to face

Requirements:

Excellent communication and organizational skills

Attention to detail

Computer knowledge

Start date: As soon as possible

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

To apply for this position, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Martina Dopf

publisher@100milefreepress.net

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted