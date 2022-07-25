Administrative/Circulation Coordinator (Penticton)

The Penticton Western News is currently seeking a Part Time Administrative/Circulation coordinator to Join our team. The coordinator will be the first point of contact for clients by phone and at the front counter and is responsible for the day-to-day operational tasks related to the distribution and delivery of the Penticton Western News. The successful candidate must possess strong computer skills with working experience in Microsoft Word, Excel, Outlook, and Google Maps, as well as possess good knowledge of the streets of Penticton and the surrounding area.

You will be working in a high energy workplace and will be part of a team. It is work but we try and keep it light and fun too.

Work experience and skills:

Excellent customer service & communication skills

Strong computer skill with knowledge of Word, Excel, & Google Maps

Ability to multi-task and work independently

Knowledge of the streets in Penticton and surrounding area

Strong time management skills

Strong problem-solving skills

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

Please email your resume to:

Warren Smith,

Publisher, Penticton Western News

warren.smith@pentictonwesternnews.com

or drop off your resume to #104 – 575 Main St, Penticton

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.