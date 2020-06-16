Ad Controller/Circulation Manager (Fernie)

The Free Press has an opening for a part-time Administration position.

We are looking for someone with a passion for community journalism and a desire to provide our customers with superb service. The ideal candidate will have excellent computer skills, exceptional verbal and written communication skills, be organized and be able to multitask. Training will be offered.

Please submit resumes to:

Madeleine Bragg

Publisher

The Free Press

342 2nd Ave

publisher@thefreepress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.