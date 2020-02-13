Ad Controller (Chilliwack)

Black Press Media has a full time position available for an Ad Controller, located in Chilliwack. This is an administration position, perfect for an organized individual with the ability to pay attention to details. This is an exciting fast-paced, team environment and the successful candidate must work well with others.

The position requires an individual that is flexible, can handle interruptions yet stay focused, can work well under deadlines and has a supportive nature. Problem-solving, decision-making and strong communication abilities will be key to success. Computer knowledge and the ability to learn new computer programs is required.

Responsibilities include data entry of print and digital advertising campaigns, processing cash, credit/debit card and cheque payments, reconciling cash reports, bank deposits, account adjustments and coordinating with corporate accounting department as needed. This position is also responsible for laying out the newspaper, specialty publications and features in consultation with Publishers, Advertising Managers and Editors. Reception duties including ordering supplies, sorting mail, shipping and receiving packages and handling the main phone line are required.

This position is at the centre of the action, contributing to a team of dynamic marketing and editorial professionals. It is best suited to those who can offer our internal and external customers unparalleled gold standard service.

Black Press Media is a sales, marketing and content organization publishing online and in print in over 170 communities in BC, Alberta, Washington State and Hawaii. We provide our audiences with comprehensive local, regional, national and world news and provide businesses with unmatched integrated marketing solutions.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Tara Hiebert – Publisher

Chilliwack Progress – Black Press Media

publisher@theprogress.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Please note only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.