Ad Controller (Campbell River)

Black Press Community News Media has an opening for an immediate permanent, full-time ad control position in our front office.

The position requires a highly organized individual with great attention to detail and the ability to operate in a fast-paced team environment. Strong written and verbal communication skills plus proficiency in Excel is a must. You will need to be able to multi-task and strive to offer our clients and readers the best customer service possible. Critical thinking and fundamental accounting skills are key. A background in bookkeeping is preferred.

Familiarity with Mac based platform and Google Docs are benefits. Responsibilities of the position include booking and trafficking advertising and to over 100 publications in British Columbia including community newspapers, daily newspapers, specialty publications and digital. You will be at the centre of the action contributing to a team of dynamic sales, marketing and creative professionals. It is best suited to those who can offer our internal and external customers unparalleled service.

Black Press is Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Please send your resume with cover letter to:

Arthur Ciastkowski, Publisher

publisher@campbellrivermirror.com

Campbell River Mirror

104-250 Dogwood Street,

Campbell River, BC

V9W 2X9

Applications will be accepted until position is filled