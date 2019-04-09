Ad Controller/ Administrative Assistant (Fernie)

The Free Press has an opening for a part-time Ad Controller/ Administrative Assistant – 32 hours/week.
We are currently looking for someone who is outgoing,service oriented, a quick learner and who can work independently as well as part of our dynamic team.You will need to be able to multi-task and strive to offer our clients and readers the best customer service possible.
Please submit your resumes to:
Jennifer Cronin, Publisher
The Free Press
342 2nd Ave.
Box 2350
Fernie, B.C. V0B 1M0
Email: publisher@thefreepress.ca
Thank you for your interest. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.