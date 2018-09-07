Ad Controller / Administration Coordinator (Nelson)

The Nelson Star seeks an Ad Controller / Administration Coordinator.
This position requires a skilled professional who works well under deadline, can juggle multiple priorities, and enjoys working with people.
Duties include booking newspaper ads to deadline, preparing production and sales reports, co-ordinating with Accounts Payable on a range of functions including cash reports and bank deposits; payroll processing; reception; and a range of other office functions.
This is a permanent, full-time position based in Nelson, BC.
Applications, including references, can be sent to:
Eric Lawson
Group Publisher, Kootenays and the Boundary
Black Press
91-B Baker Street, Nelson, BC
V1L 4G8
or via email at admin@nelsonstar.com