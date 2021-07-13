Ad Controller (Abbotsford)

Black Press Media has a part time position (22.5 hours per week) available for an Ad Controller, located in Abbotsford. This is an administration position, perfect for an organized individual with the ability to pay attention to details. This is an exciting fast-paced, team environment and the successful candidate must work well with others.

The position requires an individual that is flexible, can handle interruptions yet stay focused, can work well under deadlines and has a supportive nature. Problem-solving, decision-making and strong communication abilities will be key to success. Strong computer knowledge and the ability to learn new computer programs is essential.

Responsibilities include data entry of print and digital advertising campaigns, processing cash, credit/debit card and cheque payments, reconciling cash reports, bank deposits, account adjustments and coordinating with corporate accounting department as needed. This position is also responsible for laying out the newspaper, specialty publications and features in consultation with Publishers, Advertising Managers and Editors. Reception duties including ordering supplies, sorting mail, shipping and receiving packages and handling the main phone line are required.

This position is at the centre of the action, contributing to a team of dynamic marketing and editorial professionals. It is best suited to those who can offer our internal and external customers unparalleled gold standard service.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you want to be a part of our dynamic team, please send your resume and cover letter by Sunday July 25, 2021 to:

Carly Ferguson, Group Publisher

carly.ferguson@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.