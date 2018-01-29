Ad Builder/ Graphic Artist (Lethbridge)

If you are a recent graduate or someone looking for a part time

position in the newspaper publication business, we may have an

opportunity for you.

Approximately 80 hours per month working Monday, Tuesday

and Wednesday each week, assisting with the design of newsprint

publications.REQUIREMENTS:

• Experience with Adobe Creative Suite

• InDesign experience is essential

• Experience with graphic design is preferred

PLEASE SEND RESUME TO:

jeff.sarich@farmpressmedia.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled