Ad Builder/ Graphic Artist (Lethbridge)

If you are a recent graduate or someone looking for a part time
position in the newspaper publication business, we may have an
opportunity for you.
Approximately 80 hours per month working Monday, Tuesday
and Wednesday each week, assisting with the design of newsprint
publications.REQUIREMENTS:
• Experience with Adobe Creative Suite
• InDesign experience is essential
• Experience with graphic design is preferred
PLEASE SEND RESUME TO:
jeff.sarich@farmpressmedia.com
Applications will be accepted until position is filled