Accounts Receivable Team Lead (Surrey)

Black Press Media is looking for an Accounts Receivable Team Lead to oversee our Accounts Receivable Team and guide them through our transition to a new CRM system.

Joining our Canadian Division of Black Press Media, you will be located in our new head office located in Surrey British Columbia. Our Canadian division is home to over 100 print and digital titles located in western Canada.

This is a high-volume position driven by multiple deadlines. The successful candidate will need to possess many of the following characteristics

Strong Organizational skills

Strong attention to detail and accuracy

Excellent customer service

Ability to multitask and delegate where needed

A critical thinker and problem solver

Able to provide leadership and mentorship

Good work ethic

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Team leadership including direction and workflow management

Implementing, developing, and maintaining processes and procedures

Internal and External customer service and support

Reconciliations of customer accounts

Managing customer payments from multiple sources

Processing customer payments, adjustments, and billings

Overall responsibility for Accounts Receivable department

Provide direction and communication with 3rd parties ie. Banks, Suppliers

Candidates must be extremely detail-oriented, possess exceptional keyboard abilities, excellent customer service skills and be proficient in Microsoft Office. Preference will be given to candidates with 3 years of experience or more in a similar role. Experience with a previous high-volume employer is preferred. An Accounting education or Business Diploma is considered an asset.

This is a great opportunity to start with the implementation of a brand-new system. Black Press Media offers a competitive compensation package with terrific benefits.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

To apply for this position, please send your resume and cover letter to:

Brian Gill

Regional Controller

Brian.Gill@blackpress.ca

Steve Schotts

Vice President of Finance Canadian Division

Sschotts@blackpress.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted