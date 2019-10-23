Accounts Payable Administrator (Surrey)

We are currently looking for an energetic team player to join our fast-paced accounting office.
This is a high volume position with several key deadlines each month. Strong Excel and organizational skills are a must.
Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:
- Reviewing all invoices for appropriate documentation and approval prior to payment
- Data entry of vendor invoices, charging expenses to appropriate GL accounts and cost centers
- Paying vendors; schedule and prepare cheques, EFT and ACH payments
- Reconciling vendor statements; correspond with vendors and answer their questions
- Demonstrates attention to detail, accuracy is of the utmost importance.
- Other duties as assigned by your manager.
Candidates must be detail-oriented, possess exceptional keyboard abilities, excellent customer service skills and be proficient in Excel, Word and Microsoft Outlook. Preference will be given to candidates with 5-7 years of experience in AP or experience with a previous high volume employer. An accounting or business diploma would be considered an asset.
If you would like to be part of a great company with terrific benefits and a commitment to staff excellence please send your resume to:
Email: Lindsay.Holt@blackpress.ca
We thank everyone interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.