Accounts Payable Administrator (Surrey)

We are currently looking for an energetic team player to join our fast-paced accounting office.

This is a high volume position with several key deadlines each month.  Strong Excel and organizational skills are a must. 

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

  • Reviewing all invoices for appropriate documentation and approval prior to payment
  • Data entry of vendor invoices, charging expenses to appropriate GL accounts and cost centers
  • Paying vendors; schedule and prepare cheques, EFT and ACH payments
  • Reconciling vendor statements; correspond with vendors and answer their questions
  • Demonstrates attention to detail, accuracy is of the utmost importance.
  • Other duties as assigned by your manager.

Candidates must be detail-oriented, possess exceptional keyboard abilities, excellent customer service skills and be proficient in Excel, Word and Microsoft Outlook.  Preference will be given to candidates with 5-7 years of experience in AP or experience with a previous high volume employer. An accounting or business diploma would be considered an asset.

If you would like to be part of a great company with terrific benefits and a commitment to staff excellence please send your resume to:

Email: Lindsay.Holt@blackpress.ca

We thank everyone interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

