Accounting Representative (Surrey)

We are currently looking for an energetic team player to join our fast-paced accounting department.

This is a high volume position with several key deadlines each month. Strong Excel and organizational skills are a must.

Key responsibilities include, but are not limited to:

Reviewing all invoices for appropriate documentation and approval prior to payment

Data entry of vendor invoices, charging expenses to appropriate GL accounts and cost centers

Paying vendors; schedule and prepare cheques, EFT and ACH payments

Reconciling vendor statements; correspond with vendors and answer their questions

Provide backup/support for banking duties.

Customer support, both internal and external, which includes receiving calls, determining the required action and taking the necessary steps to resolve the customer’s concern.

Receive, receipt and post customer payments; remove payment items which require investigation

Other duties/projects as assigned by your manager.

Candidates must be extremely detail-oriented, possess exceptional keyboard abilities, excellent customer service skills and be proficient in Excel, Word and Microsoft Outlook. Preference will be given to candidates with 5-7 years of experience in a similar accounting role. Experience with a previous high volume employer is preferred. An accounting or business diploma would be considered an asset.

If you would like to be part of a great company with terrific benefits and a commitment to staff excellence please send your resume to:

Email: Lindsay.Holt@blackpress.ca

We thank everyone interested in this position; however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.