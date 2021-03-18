Account Representative (Victoria)

Canadian-owned and operated, Used.ca is excited about moving into 2021 and we are looking for an ambitious, target-hungry Account Representative to join our awesome Victoria-based team!
Why we love working here
We proudly make meaningful contributions to our communities. We actively participate in and sponsor a variety of local events including HarbourCats’ Family Game Day, Social Media Camp, SunFest, UrbaCity Challenge and many more! Our office includes a modern open-concept kitchen, sitting lounge complete with a retro NES, and, of course, friendly co-workers to enjoy it all with!
Take pride in your work, and enjoy the benefits of working with a team that values integrity, growth and positivity!
What can you bring?
If you’re a motivated self-starter with an eye for digital advertising sales solutions and three to five years of experience in outbound B2B sales, we want to hear from you! A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and mobile phone are mandatory. Foosball experience is a nice-to-have, but we can train.
What do we offer?
- generous base salary
- commission
- full health and dental benefits
- pension plan
- parking
To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to Careers@Used.ca. We look forward to hearing from you!
Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.