Black Press Media

Posted on

Account Representative (Victoria)

Canadian-owned and operated, Used.ca is excited about moving into 2021 and we are looking for an ambitious, target-hungry Account Representative to join our awesome Victoria-based team!

Why we love working here

We proudly make meaningful contributions to our communities. We actively participate in and sponsor a variety of local events including HarbourCats’ Family Game Day, Social Media Camp, SunFest, UrbaCity Challenge and many more! Our office includes a modern open-concept kitchen, sitting lounge complete with a retro NES, and, of course, friendly co-workers to enjoy it all with!

Take pride in your work, and enjoy the benefits of working with a team that values integrity, growth and positivity!

What can you bring?

If you’re a motivated self-starter with an eye for digital advertising sales solutions and three to five years of experience in outbound B2B sales, we want to hear from you! A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and mobile phone are mandatory. Foosball experience is a nice-to-have, but we can train. 

What do we offer?

  • generous base salary
  • commission
  • full health and dental benefits
  • pension plan
  • parking

To apply, please send your resume and cover letter to Careers@Used.ca. We look forward to hearing from you!

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

publishing groups

Blackpress.ca

Used.ca

StarAdvertiser.com

SoundPublishing.com