Account Receivable Representative (Surrey)

Black Press Head Office is currently looking for an energetic team player to join our fast-paced accounting office. This is a high-volume position, with several key deadlines each month. Strong Excel skills are a must.

Responsibilities include:

Billing reconciliation

Customer account reconciliations

Payment processing and application

Customer service to clients and internal groups.

Candidates must be detail-oriented, possess excellent keyboard skills, have excellent customer service skills, and be skilled in the use of Excel, Word, e-mail, and internet. Preference will be given to candidates with experience in Accounts Receivable or large volume employer, and/or the equivalent to a two-year accounting or business diploma.

Black Press Media is a leading North American local news champion with operations across British Columbia, Alberta, Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, Washington State, Alaska, and Hawaii. Over 1,500 talented employees work with us to deliver unique community news and information across a full suite of traditional media channels and digital platforms. We value diverse viewpoints, new ways of thinking and a collaborative approach to delivering results.

If you want to be part of a great company, with terrific benefits and a commitment to staff excellence, please send your resume to:

Brian Gill

Regional Controller

brian.gill@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.

Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.