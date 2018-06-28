Multimedia Journalist (Parksville)

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News has an opening for a Multimedia Journalist to join our award winning team.

The successful candidate must be community-minded with a daily focus toward community news and events coverage. You will be well-versed in social media and very comfortable in a digital-first environment.

This role encompasses the overall contribution and presentation, utilizing both traditional print and online/social formats, of informative articles, compelling feature stories, great videos and photos – on a daily basis for the paper`s digital products, and twice weekly for our print editions.

RESPONSIBILITIES OF THIS ROLE INCLUDE:

Reporting, writing stories, covering events, shooting videos and photos

Ensuring daily, timely website and social media postings are scheduled and completed

Some editing of local news stories, columns and letters to the Editor

Aid in planning and layout of print editions as required

Writing an editorial column as requested

REQUIREMENTS/QUALIFICATIONS:

Journalism degree or diploma

Strong writing skills

Organizational and time management skills

Driver’s license and reliable vehicle

The Parksville Qualicum Beach News offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan and an excellent benefits package. Interested candidates should send resume, writing samples and cover letter to:

Peter McCully

Group Publisher

peter.mccully@blackpress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.