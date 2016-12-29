ZoneE Checker (Surrey)

The Surrey Distribution Center is looking for a permanent part-time Zone Checker for its Circulation Department.

The right candidate must have excellent communication and organizational skills. Your attention to detail and ability to work with minimum supervision set you apart from other applicants. Basic knowledge of MS Word, Excel and Outlook Express recommended. Duties include overseeing 200+ youth carriers, recruiting new carriers, monitoring carrier performance and following up reader delivery concerns. A reliable vehicle is required.

Please forward your resume to:

Circulation Supervisor

Surrey Leader / Surrey Now

#200 – 5450 152nd Street, Surrey, BC, V3S 5J9

Fax: 604-575-2544

Email: circsupervisor@surreyleader.com

Closing date: January 15, 2017

No phone calls please.

