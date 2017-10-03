Zone Checker (Surrey)

The Surrey Distribution Center is looking for a permanent part-time Zone Checker for its Circulation Department. The right candidate must have excellent communication and organizational skills. Duties include orientation and training of 200+ carriers, mapping and surveying of routes, delivering carrier wanted flyers and monitoring drop boxes and box returns.
A reliable vehicle is required and a Vulnerable Sector Criminal Record Check is also mandatory.
Please forward your resume to:
Circulation Supervisor
Surrey Leader / Surrey Now
#200 – 5450 152nd Street, Surrey, BC, V3S 5J9
Fax: 604-575-2544
Email: circsupervisor@surreyleader.com
No phone calls please.
Applications will be accepted until position is filled