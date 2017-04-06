Territory Sales Representative (Saskatchewan)

Saskatchewan FarmLIFE, a division of Black Press Ltd, are looking for a territorial sales representative to present our products in an assigned territory in Saskatchewan. The territory is Northwest and Northeast Saskatchewan based out of our Saskatoon office.

The Job

Development marketing strategies and sell print advertising in our family of four publications

Saskatchewan FarmLIFE

Manitoba FarmLIFE

Alberta AdViser

Alberta AgViser

The successful candidate will also present and sell advertising on our newest market launch – www.farmpressmedia..com

The Person

We are looking for a self starter. A person who wants to take the opportunity we are offering and make it mutually beneficial for both themselves and the company. Previous sales and/or print advertising sales would be beneficial. The successful candidate will be given a territory to work and manage in consultation with the Saskatchewan FarmLIFE Sales Manager

Please email your resume to larry.farmlife@sasktel.net or mail to

Saskatchewan FarmLIFE

200 – 1630 Quebec Ave

Saskatoon, Sask, S7K 1V7

Post expires on Friday April 28th, 2017