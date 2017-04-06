Territory Sales Representative (Saskatchewan)

Saskatchewan FarmLIFE, a division of Black Press Ltd, are looking for a territorial sales representative to present our products in an assigned territory in Saskatchewan. The territory is Northwest and Northeast Saskatchewan based out of our Saskatoon office.
The Job
Development marketing strategies and sell print advertising in our family of four publications
- Saskatchewan FarmLIFE
- Manitoba FarmLIFE
- Alberta AdViser
- Alberta AgViser
The successful candidate will also present and sell advertising on our newest market launch – www.farmpressmedia..com
The Person
We are looking for a self starter. A person who wants to take the opportunity we are offering and make it mutually beneficial for both themselves and the company. Previous sales and/or print advertising sales would be beneficial. The successful candidate will be given a territory to work and manage in consultation with the Saskatchewan FarmLIFE Sales Manager
Please email your resume to larry.farmlife@sasktel.net or mail to
Saskatchewan FarmLIFE
200 – 1630 Quebec Ave
Saskatoon, Sask, S7K 1V7
Post expires on Friday April 28th, 2017