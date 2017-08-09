Temporary Multi-Media Journalist (Vernon)

The Vernon Morning Star has an opening for a full-time, temporary Multimedia Journalist.

Candidates will have outstanding and diverse writing abilities, specifically suited for both online and print. The successful applicant for this entry-level position will be a key contributor to our websites and social media engagement.

Advanced video and photography skills will be key attributes, along with an extensive knowledge of social media best practices (Twitter, Facebook, etc.), and a strong understanding of how to tailor online content accordingly. You’re a self-starter and a critical thinker, with the ability to work well under deadline pressures.

You will have a diploma/degree in journalism, including training in broadcast media and be comfortable working in a variety of environments, from the council chambers to the theatre to the ball field. Extra attention will be given to related newsroom experience, broadcast and/or print with knowledge of basic Photoshop and iMovie being valuable assets.

Candidates need to have a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence.

Interested candidates should send resume, samples and cover letter to:

Ian Jensen, Publisher, Vernon Morning Star

4407 – 25th Ave., Vernon, BC, V1T 1P5

Or email: publisher@vernonmorningstar.com

www.vernonmorningstar.com

Thank you for your interest. Those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Post expires on Friday August 18th, 2017