Temporary Multi-Media Journalist (Comox Valley)

Temporary Multi-Media Journalist (with possibility of full-time)

Do you like being at the centre of it all?

Where communities are built. Where stories are told. From the heartwarming to the heart wrenching.

The Comox Valley Record is looking for someone to join our award-winning team and tell these stories. We’re looking for a reporter with experience in print, digital and photo journalism.

Not just any reporter, though. One that’s creative, courageous and resourceful. You can weather a storm of controversy but also feel for a family in distress. You’re comfortable with the tools of multi-media reporting: a digital recorder, a DSLR camera, video editing software, social media, the Internet, desktop publishing and, yes, a pen and a note pad! But the best tool you have is your ability to get to the heart of a story.

Working in the Comox Valley means living the coveted Vancouver Island lifestyle. Drive to work along beautiful coastal vistas backed by snow capped mountains. Finish your exhilarating day at work by mountain biking in tall, green forests, canoeing sparkling lakes, kayaking deep, blue seas, or fishing world class rivers. Live in a modern, friendly community where people care about each other and where environment is not just the adjacent wildernesses of Strathcona Park, the northern Gulf Islands and the wild West Coast, it’s also clean neighbourhoods, community parks, and refreshing greenways. Comox Valley is a place to live the good life with topnotch athletic facilities and a lively cultural scene. For the growing family we have inventive playgrounds for the kids, first rate schools, expansive cultural organizations offering music, dance, theatre, art and lots and lots of sports.

If you want to join a team of like-minded journalists plying their trade in a little corner of paradise, send your resume, portfolio and references to:

Keith Currie, Publisher, Comox Valley Record

765 McPhee Ave, Courtenay, B.C., V9N 2Z7

Email: keith.currie@comoxvalleyrecord.com

Of course, we offer a salary commensurate with experience and a competitive benefit package.

The Comox Valley Record is part of Black Press community news media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and more than 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Yukon, Hawaii and Ohio.

Post expires on Friday July 7th, 2017