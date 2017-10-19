Temporary Multi-Media Journalist (Campbell River)

The Campbell River Mirror, an award-winning newspaper on central Vancouver Island, is looking for a journalist to help us produce dynamic and creative content for our print, web and social media platforms, on a 12 month contract basis.

We are looking for a combination of education and experience in writing, reporting, photography and video skills. Experience with InDesign is also an asset.

The journalist must be a self-starter comfortable reporting news, features and some sports. We require a team player who can work in a cooperative environment and adheres to the highest journalistic standards.

We offer a competitive salary and bene­ t package based on experience. You must also have a valid driver’s licence and a dependable vehicle.

Campbell River is a picturesque seaside city of 33,000 people located on Vancouver Island. It has access to a full range of cultural and recreational facilities and is home to the classic West Coast lifestyle of Vancouver Island and the northern Gulf Islands.

Black Press community news media is an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Yukon, Hawaii and Ohio.

Send your resume and references to:

Alistair Taylor

Editor, Campbell River Mirror, 104 – 250 Dogwood St.

Campbell River, B.C. V9W 2X9

Or e-mail: editor@campbellrivermirror.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled