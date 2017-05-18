Temporary Journalist (Trail)

The Trail Times has an opening for a temporary reporter/photographer. As a member of our news team you will write news stories and take photos of Greater Trail events, cover city council and other public meetings, and respond to breaking news stories.

You must be able to meet daily deadlines and be a flexible self-starter with a reliable digital camera and vehicle.

Computer literacy is essential, experience with layout an asset, newspaper experience or a diploma in journalism combined with digital and video experience preferred. Some weekend and evening work is involved.

This position is for five days a week on a temporary basis, covering for a medical leave (length to be determined).

Qualified applicants should apply in writing to:

Guy Bertrand, Managing Editor

Trail Times

1163 Cedar Ave.

Trail, BC

V1R 4B8

editor@trailtimes.ca

Post expires on Friday June 16th, 2017