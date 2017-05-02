Temporary Full Time Multi-Media Journalist (North Island Gazette)

Do you like being at at the centre of it all? Where communities are built. Where stories are told. From the heartwarming to the heart-wrenching. The North Island Gazette is looking for someone to join our award-winning team and tell these stories. We’re looking for a reporter with experience in print, digital and photo journalism.

Not just any reporter, though. One that’s creative, courageous and resourceful. You can weather a storm of controversy but also feel for a family in distress.

You’re comfortable with the tools of multi-media reporting: a digital recorder, a DSLR camera, video editing software, social media, the Internet, desktop publishing and, yes, a pen and a notepad! But the best tool you have is your ability to get to the heart of a story. Of course, we offer a salary commensurate with experience and a competitive benefit package.

The North Island Gazette is part of Black Press community news media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over 160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Yukon, Hawaii and Ohio.

If you want to join a team of like-minded journalists plying their trade in a little corner of paradise, send your resume, portfolio and references to:

The Editor, North Island Gazette

7305 Market Street, Port Hardy, BC V0N 2P0

Email: editor@northislandgazette.com

Post expires on Friday May 26th, 2017