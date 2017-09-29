Temporary Editor (Quesnel)

The Quesnel-Cariboo Observer, a longstanding, award-winning bi-weekly newspaper has an opening for a temporary editor.

The successful candidate will possess outstanding leadership skills, will be a strong communicator, pay attention to detail and can manage and work under pressure in a deadline-driven newsroom of three.

This is an immediate contract position covering for an editor on leave for a minimum of one month and potentially longer.

Reporting to the publisher, the successful applicant will be a dynamic, outgoing individual who will guide the reporting staff in producing high-quality work on a range of news and feature stories across all platforms, including community newspapers and digital media.

The successful candidate will:

Have a demonstrated ability in leading a news team.

Possess excellent understanding of and abilities in social media, photography, video and print journalism. Broadcast experience would be an asset.

Demonstrate in-depth knowledge of Canadian Press guidelines.

Respond immediately and provide a sense of urgency to breaking news for our daily online platform.

Assist and lead the ongoing development of website optimization and content.

Demonstrate initiative and determination to improve and supplement both digital and print platforms.

Produce quality written articles and video reports, as well as opinion writing.

Possess excellent editing skills across all platforms.

A valid driver’s licence, reliable vehicle and smartphone is required.

Quesnel is situated in the beautiful Cariboo region of British Columbia and offers boundless recreational amenities all around an active, thriving community.

The Observer is part of Black Press, Canada’s largest private community news media company with extensive digital and newspaper properties throughout BC, Alberta, Washington, Ohio, California and Hawaii.

Forward resume and cover letter to:

Black Press

Lorie Williston, BC North President

188 N 1st Avenue, Williams Lake, B.C., V2G 1Y8

email: lwilliston@blackpress.ca

Thank you for your interest. Only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.