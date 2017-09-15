Stacker/Presshelper (Burnaby)

Van Press Printers has an opening for a Stacker/ Presshelper at our Burnaby location.

Preference given to those with experience in the field. Shifts are 12 hours, 7am to 7pm, 72 hours every two weeks. Must be willing to work nights and weekends. References required.

Interested applicants should drop off, fax or email their resume to:

VanPress

Attn. Press Room Manager

8325 Riverbend Court

Burnaby, BC V3N 5E7

Fax: 604-515-4686

email: paulbrzeski@vanpressprinters.com

NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!

We thank all those who are interested in this position, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.