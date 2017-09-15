Stacker/Presshelper (Burnaby)

Van Press Printers has an opening for a Stacker/ Presshelper at our Burnaby location.
Preference given to those with experience in the field. Shifts are 12 hours, 7am to 7pm, 72 hours every two weeks. Must be willing to work nights and weekends. References required.
Interested applicants should drop off, fax or email their resume to:
VanPress
Attn. Press Room Manager
8325 Riverbend Court
Burnaby, BC V3N 5E7
Fax: 604-515-4686
email: paulbrzeski@vanpressprinters.com
NO PHONE CALLS PLEASE!
We thank all those who are interested in this position, however only those selected for an interview will be contacted.
Applications will be accepted until position is filled.