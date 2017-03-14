Sports Reporter/Photographer (Quesnel)

The Quesnel Cariboo Observer has an immediate opening for a full-time reporter/photographer to join its award-winning team.

The Quesnel Cariboo Observer is a Black Press newspaper published twice a week. Reporting directly to the Editor, the successful candidate will possess strong writing skills and a flair for reporting everything from sports to news, feature and special section stories.

Key attributes include the ability to work well as a self-starting member of a three-person newsroom. You will be expected to contribute to weekly newsroom meetings and bring your creative talents to our readers through both your writing, and your photography.

As a news journalist you have: a strong desire to succeed; a working knowledge of Adobe InDesign and lay-out; a mature approach to problem solving; ability to work independently and as a team member; show keen attention to detail; ability to work in a fast-paced environment, adhering to strict deadlines and a lively, energetic and outgoing personality.

Knowledge of, and adherence to, Canadian Press style is key, as is ability to take, follow and carry out instructions in a timely fashion.

Quesnel is a city of 11,000 with 10,000 people in the surrounding region located in the heart of Cariboo country in B.C.’s beautiful Central Interior. Many summer and winter recreational opportunities exist including fishing, hiking, camping, boating and cross-country skiing. There is also a lively arts and culture scene.

Forward resume, including three references, published examples of your work, and a cover letter to:

Autumn MacDonald, Editor

Quesnel Cariboo Observer

188 Carson Ave., Quesnel, B.C. V2J 2A8

E-mail: editor@quesnelobserver.com

Fax: 250-992-5229

Post expires on Friday April 7th, 2017