Sports Reporter (Yukon)

The Yukon News is a twice-weekly community newspaper that often punches above its weight, producing probing, award-winning journalism. We consistently win awards at the Canadian Community Newspaper Awards and Ma Murray Awards. In 2017 we won best overall newspaper in our circulation category in both competitions.

We are part of the Black Press family, a B.C.-based newspaper chain. We offer a strong benefits package.

As a sports reporter you will be expected to cover all levels of sporting events in our community. This is a full-time position, with weekend work.

The Yukon News has pool of professional Nikon cameras and lenses.

Qualifications

The successful candidate will have a proven ability to work as a newspaper sports reporter. In exchange for your hustle and drive, we’ll give you an opportunity to do some of your best writing in your career.

The ideal candidate is able to pound out sports stories as a one-person sports department. Attention to detail, the ability to meet deadlines and a cool head under pressure are all essential. Multimedia and social media skills are assets. Sound photography skills are a must.

A driver’s licence and vehicle are required.

Please send a cover letter, resume and three published stories along with photography samples to:

Mike Thomas – mthomas@yukon-news.com

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.