Sports / News Reporter (Vancouver Island)

The Vancouver Island Free Daily has an opening for a part-time, permanent evening Reporter/Editor. Reporting to the Editor, the successful candidate will be largely be responsible for page layout, content and sending pages to press.

The successful candidate will:

– Have a working knowledge of sports and news coverage and have strong proofreading skills.

– Show a demonstrated ability in covering breaking news and a strong understanding of the urgency of online news.

– Have a good understanding of SEO and how to apply it.

– Produce consistent, attractive pages using Newsengin, InDesign and Photoshop.

– Be comfortable doing interviews and taking photos in all settings.

This position is for 25 hours a week (evenings Monday-Friday), using the most geographically suitable Black Press Vancouver Island office as a home base.

Candidates should have their own digital camera, a vehicle and a valid driver’s licence.

The VIFD offers a great working environment with a competitive remuneration plan coupled with a strong benefits package.

The Vancouver Island Free Daily is owned by Black Press Community News Media, an independent and international media group with more than 190 community, daily and urban publications, 14 press facilities and over160 websites in B.C., Alberta, Washington, Hawaii and Ohio.

Interested? Send your resume and samples of your work to:

Philip Wolf, Editor

Vancouver Island Free Daily

e-mail: Philip.Wolf@BlackPress.ca

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.