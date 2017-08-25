Social Media Squad (Northern Vancouver Island )

One position for the Social Media Squad in northern Vancouver Island is available within Black Press, Canada’s largest private, independent newspaper company, with more than 150 community, daily and urban newspapers and websites in B.C., Alberta and the U.S.

The job is permanent and part-time, based in Campbell River/Courtenay/Comox, and working with Black Press media in that region and reporting to the Vancouver Island Digital Editor. A vehicle and valid B.C. driver’s licence is required.

Key tasks:

Cover after-hours and weekend events via social media on behalf of Black Press in Campbell River, Courtenay, Comox, Mount Washington, and surrounding areas

Drive citizen engagement through posts, videos, photos, and interviews on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, Black Press TV, and YouTube

Social media coverage will complement reporters’ stories about events

Qualifications:

Working toward or have completed a journalism or related diploma

Key skills include creativity, organization, communication, and filing to deadline

Demonstrated excellence in social media, photography, and video shooting and editing

Those interested should submit a resume, cover letter, and writing and photo samples to Ragnar Haagen, Vancouver Island Digital Editor (Ragnar.Haagen@bpdigital.ca)

Only short-listed candidates will be contacted for interviews.

Applications will be accepted until position is filled.